Hawai‘i residents can spot the International Space Station tonight (depending on clouds). It will be visible beginning tonight, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at 6:55 p.m.

ISS will be visible for approximately 4 minutes at a maximum height of 53 degrees.

The space station will appear 35 degrees above the west-southwest part of the sky and disappear 13 degrees above the north-north-east part of the sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

View a livestream from the space station here.