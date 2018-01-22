January 22, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 21 at 11:03PM HST until January 23 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms before noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A long band of unstable cumulus clouds and showers near the Big Island this evening will slowly drift north by tomorrow increasing clouds and showers over Maui county. Elsewhere moderate trade winds will focus clouds and showers over windward and mountain areas of each island. A weak upper level disturbance will help to enhance shower activity through Wednesday. Lighter winds with land and sea breezes are forecast from Thursday onward as the ridge north of the islands weakens.

