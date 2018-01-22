Police Standoff Ends in Hawi

Update (9:30 p.m.): The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that Hawi Road, makai of Highway 270, in the North Kohala District, is now open.

Update (6:53 p.m.): Hawai‘i Police report that Hawi Road, makai of Highway 270, in the North Kohala District, is still closed as a standoff in the area continues.

Residents in the immediate area have been asked to leave the area.

The incident allegedly stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute. The suspect allegedly shot a gun at and/or towards the landlord earlier today.

The Hawi Road, makai of Highway 270, in the North Kohala District is closed due to police activity.

The Hawai‘i Police Department asks residents to avoid the area.

HPD has confirmed that a woman has fired shots in the area and a police standoff is currently happening.

Big Island Now will update this story as more information becomes available.