Reps. Gabbard & Hanabusa Will Not Accept Salary During Shutdown

Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Colleen Hanabusa announced on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, that they will not accept their salary during the federal government shutdown.

“Congress’ job is to serve the people, and it has failed,” said Rep. Gabbard. “Partisan posturing and grandstanding has taken precedence over human lives. Enough is enough. The failure to pass a year-long budget, and allowing the government to shutdown, while playing political football with issues of humanity is inexcusable. I will not accept any pay during this shutdown, and stand with our troops, law enforcement, first responders, and federal employees in Hawaii and nationwide who continue to serve and report for duty with no pay during this shutdown. Congress needs to put people before politics and reopen the government.”

“If we cannot work together through the regular order to keep the government funded and functioning then we should put our salaries to good use supporting causes that help people and nurture the communities who need it most,” said Rep. Hanabusa. “I intend to donate the salary I earn during the period that the government is shut down to charity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Background: Both members also did not take pay during the 2013 government shutdown. In 2013, Gabbard returned her salary to the U.S. Treasury and Hanabusa donated her salary to Meals on Wheels and the Moiliili Community Center.