Pāhoa Ranked No. 5 in Nation for Cheap Snowbird Vacation Rentals

The vacation rental website Tripping.com has named Pāhoa on Hawaiʻi Island as the fifth most affordable vacation destination in the nation among the 25 Most Affordable Snowbird Destinations for 2018.

The rankings were determined by snowbirds’ vacation rental search behavior and inquiries, revealing a demand for sunshine and budget-friendly accommodations. Snowbirds are generally retirees seeking a warmer climate to escape the winter months in their home state.

Tripping.com describes Pahoa as the perfect destination for snowbirds seeking an affordable winter getaway on Hawaiʻi Island, with endless activities for planning an active day including Kona coffee plantation tours, beach visits and scenic hikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The website also ranked Princeville, Hawaiʻi at number 23 on the list.