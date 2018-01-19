Roy Catalani Appointed as HDOT Deputy Director of Administration

Hawai‘i Gov. David Y. Ige announced the appointment of Roy Catalani to serve as deputy director of the Administration Division within the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) effective Jan. 18, 2018.

HDOT’s Administration Division oversees 2,600 dedicated employees working for Hawai‘i’s 15 airports, 10 commercial harbors and 2,500 lane miles of state roadway. Catalani is responsible for the division’s administrative functions, including personnel administration, central computer services, business management activities, environmental compliance, civil rights, emergency management and contract services.

“We are pleased to have Roy’s legal experience as well as his business knowledge, particularly his harbors and transportation background, which will be an asset to the state,” said Gov. Ige. “We have billions of dollars in modernization and improvement projects underway, and Roy’s input will be extremely valuable to the state.”

Catalani fills the role previously held by Jade Butay, who is currently the interim HDOT director. Butay has served in that position since November when Ford Fuchigami moved from HDOT to become Gov. Ige’s administrative director.

“We are confident Roy will be able to make immediate positive impacts on the department and the state,” said Butay. “Roy will work directly with HDOT employees and will serve in a role similar to a chief operating officer for the department, helping to manage and direct administrative operations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I look forward to joining the HDOT team and working on the issues and projects that impact the people of our state on a daily basis,” said Catalani. “With my background in executive management, planning and law, I believe I can make positive contributions to the important work in advocacy, planning and the modernization of the state’s critical transportation infrastructure.”

Catalani previously served as vice president of Strategic Initiatives and External Affairs for Young Brothers, Limited since 2005, where he provided integrated strategic, legal, regulatory, governmental, customer services, facilities, communications, and external affairs leadership in developing the company’s core programs and initiatives. Prior to that, he was a partner in the law firms of Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel, then Catalani Nakanishi & Caliboso and, lastly, Rush Moore, where he represented clients in business transactions and appeared before federal, state and county agencies in regulatory and other government matters. He has served as chair of the State Land Use Commission and deputy director of the Office of State Planning.

Catalani holds an Advanced Management Program credential from Columbia University. He earned his law degree from the University of Oregon School of Law and holds psychology and political science degrees from the University of Oregon. He is a member of the Hawai‘i State Bar Association and the Oregon State Bar.

Catalani’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.