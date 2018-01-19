AD
Nā Leo TV Show on False Missile Alert to be Televised

By Big Island Now
January 19, 2018, 11:00 AM HST (Updated January 19, 2018, 10:28 AM) · 0 Comments
Nā Leo TV announces that they interviewed Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim and Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno earlier this week regarding the Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 false missile alert and Hawai‘i County’s emergency preparedness.

The hour-long show will air on the following dates and times:

Channel 53:

  • Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 21, at  11 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 a.m.

Channel 54:

  • Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m.
  • Monday, Jan, 22, at 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m.

For further program information, contact Nā Leo TV at (808) 935-8874.

