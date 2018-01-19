10th Annual Operation Kohola Guardian

In ongoing support of Operation Kohola Guardian, Coast Guard crews conducted patrols off Maui Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

Operation Kohola Guardian, typically run for the first several months of the year, is a cooperative effort between state and federal agencies to reduce risk to mariners and to whales in Hawaiian waters while supporting conservative efforts to ensure future generations have the opportunity to experience these animals in their natural habitat.

Through recreational boardings and outreach, the crews of Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) and a Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, informed multiple vessel masters operating in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary of the requirements to maintain a safe distance from whales and not impeded the whales’ path.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point also conducted an aerial patrol to report sightings of vessels getting too close to whales to the cutter and boat crews for outreach opportunities.

Every year humpback whales migrate to Hawai‘i to find mates and give birth. The main Hawaiian Islands may contain the largest seasonal population of North Pacific humpbacks in the world. Of the 21,000 humpback whales in existence, the population that uses Hawai‘i’s waters as their principle wintering ground is projected at more than 10,000 animals. The North Pacific stock is considered recovered and no longer endangered, but they are still protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

“Operation Kohola Guardian was designed for the Coast Guard to partner with DLNR and NOAA to inform the public of the regulations governing interaction with protected marine species and deter operators from deliberately getting close to these animals, which is illegal and dangerous,” said Lt. j.g. Brian Waters, Sector Honolulu enforcement. “The goal of this operation is to inform the public and promote responsible use of the waterways during the annual migration and concentration of humpback whales within the waters off Maui.”

Mariners and visitors are reminded: