Renovations Delayed at Kailua Park Tennis Courts

The Kailua Park tennis courts would be closed for construction beginning Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, and will reopen when the renovation is complete in August 2018.

Originally, the Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announced the tennis courts would be closed for construction beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, however the department announced there was a delay in construction.

The tennis courts will remain open through Jan. 22, 2018.

The new project will include installation of a new court surfacing system, new LED lighting system for nighttime play, replacement of the fencing fabric and related enhancements.

While the construction is being conducted, Kealakehe High School has agreed to allow public use of their tennis courts. For information regarding dates and times available, see contact information below.

The contractor will create a secure work area adjacent to the tennis courts that will be fenced off for the public’s safety that is intended to contain the majority of its operations.

The department says there will be some utility and other work performed at certain times outside the secured area that may temporarily restrict vehicular access to the parking area nearest the horseshoe pits.

The County respectfully requests the public’s assistance in honoring the contractor’s worksite and ongoing construction operations.

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks park users and the general public for their understanding and patience while it works to improve the tennis facilities at Kailua Park.

For more information on the project, contact Project Manager, Eydie Komata at 961-8311.

For information on alternative tennis venues and programs available to the public in Kailua-Kona, contact Recreation Supervisor Victor McDaniel at 327-3566 or Recreation Administrator Mason Souza at 961-8740.