Highway 130 Updates

By Big Island Now
January 18, 2018, 10:30 AM HST (Updated January 18, 2018, 9:45 AM) · 1 Comment
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the substantial completion of the Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road, 4-lane re-striping project, Kea‘au town milepost marker two to Shower Drive milepost marker 4 Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road.

Physical work on the Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road, also known as Kea‘au-Pāhoa Widening, Phase 1, began Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, and was completed Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

This project added a fourth lane on Highway 130 in Puna and removed rumble strips.

An associated project to put a traffic signal in at the intersection of Highway 130 and Shower Drive/Pohaku Drive was substantially completed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, with the new traffic signal being put into operation the same day.

