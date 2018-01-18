High Wind and High Surf Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning and Advisory for Hawai‘i Island for Thursday, Jan. 18, through tomorrow night Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

A High Wind Warning means maximum sustained winds of up to 40 mph with higher gusts and locally damaging winds. The highest winds are expected to occur in the district of Kohala. Hāmakua, Hilo, Puna, Ka‘ū and the summit areas may also experience high winds.

Due to the warning and advisory, the following are issued:

Owners of small boats and aircraft should take measures to secure their crafts.

Exercise extreme caution with all coastal and ocean activities as winds will generate rough and choppy conditions.

Residents and property owners should take action to secure loose outdoor objects before winds increase.

If you have outdoor plans today, be prepared for very windy conditions.

As in all high wind conditions, do expect possibility of power, phone, and internet interruptions

Motorists should be on the alert for debris on the roadways caused by the winds.

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the shorelines of Kohala, Hāmakua, Hilo, Puna and Ka‘ū.

ADVERTISEMENT

A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from the surf. Oceanfront residents, all ocean activities, and beachgoers are advised to be on the alert for possible strong currents and breaking waves.

You are urged to take precautions to prepare for these conditions.