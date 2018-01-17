Hunting Season for Mourning Dove Ends

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has announced a shorter hunting season for the mourning dove (Zenaida macroura) in the State of Hawai‘i.

To comply with federal mandates, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and to meet current state regulations, the last day for hunting mourning dove is now Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

The fall game bird hunting season for all other game birds will remain unchanged and will run through Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands.

All game bird hunting is regulated by chapter 13-122, Hawaii Administrative Rules.

Contact the Division of Forestry and Wildlife at (808) 587-0166 with any questions regarding the shorter mourning dove hunting season.