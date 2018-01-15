Hawai‘i Island Lane & Road Closures: Jan. 13–19

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Saturday, Jan. 13, to Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

There will be no day roadwork scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

VOLCANO ROAD/MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KEA‘AU

Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between milepost markers six and nine between Kea‘au Pāhoa Bypass Road and Naauao Road Tuesday to Friday, Jan. 16 to 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

VOLCANO

Alternating lane closure on Mamālahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between milepost markers 25 and 28 on Tuesday to Friday, Jan. 16 to 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement reconstruction.