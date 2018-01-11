Mayor’s Office Asks Spectrum Not to Change PEG Channels

Public access station Nā Leo TV, on channel 55, has been providing information to the Big Island community for over 24 years.

Spectrum (formerly, Oceanic Time Warner Cable) is considering changing and moving the Public, Educational and Government (PEG) programming station channel numbers throughout the State of Hawai‘i.

Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim and Managing Director Wil Okabe wrote a letter to Western Division of Charter Communications Senior Director of Government Affairs Laurence “Buzz” Shott, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, saying that the move “is not in the best interest of the citizens of the County of Hawai‘i.”