Hawai‘i to Receive $11M+ for Homeless Assistance

U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of both the Appropriations Committee and the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, announced today, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded more than $11 million in Continuum of Care (CoC) grants to fund 35 homeless assistance programs across Hawai‘i.

“Homelessness is a serious challenge in our state and it requires support from every level of government,” Sen. Schatz said. “This critical investment will give state, local and nonprofit programs the resources to help struggling individuals and families get back on their feet and into safe homes.”

The CoC program promotes planning and strategic use of federal resources to address homelessness in communities across the country.

CoC grants support nonprofits, as well as state and local governments in rehousing homeless individuals and families, and support self-sufficiency among homeless individuals and families.

A full list of Hawai‘i programs receiving funding available here.