Pōhakuloa Training Area Alert for January 2018

Military units are scheduled to conduct various types of training at Pōhakuloa Training Area on Hawai‘i Island in January 2018 that may be heard or observed by surrounding communities.

Activities will include mortar, mounted gunnery and helicopter gunnery training as well as parachute drops.

This monthly schedule is produced to alert neighbors of upcoming training activities that are louder in nature and may be heard or noticed outside the military installation.

This information is provided for general awareness and may not include all training activity; times and dates are subject to change.

Jan. 1–17: Mortar training, Marines

Jan. 4–15: Mounted gunnery training, Army

Jan. 13–22: Helicopter gunnery training, Army

Jan. 23–25: Aircraft (C-17) parachute drops in Keamuku Maneuver Area, Army

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of local Hawai‘i Island communities.

While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure that military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact PTA Public Affairs Officer Eric Hamilton at (808) 969-2577 or eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil.

For monthly PTA training information, email eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil with “Subscribe Training” in the subject line.