Legislation to Increase Federal Resources for Migrants

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawa‘i-02) joined a coalition of lawmakers on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in reintroducing the Compact Impact Relief Act to increase federal funding and resources for Hawai‘i and Pacific U.S. territories that provide healthcare, education, social, public safety and other services to migrants of Freely Associated States (FAS) living in the United States.

In 1996, Congress passed a law that made migrants from Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands ineligible for federal Medicaid dollars. Without federal dollars, Hawai‘i has borne the cost of care for COFA migrants which has strained the state’s resources, Rep. Gabbard said. Each year, the state spends an estimated $30 to $40 million to provide healthcare to these families. Yet in FY17, Hawai‘i received less than $14 million in federal funds to support this cost of care.

Each year, Guam and other affected jurisdictions submit estimates for the cost of providing public service to migrants under the Compacts of Free Association between the U.S. and three FAS: the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau. According to the most recent estimates, Guam remains the primary destination for Compact migrants followed closely by Hawai‘i. In 2017, GovGuam estimated Compact impact at $142.6 million for just fiscal year 2016 but received just $16.2 million from the U.S. Department of the Interior, which administers federal Compact aid.

“Without adequate federal funding, Hawai‘i’s state and local governments have faced tremendous strain and challenge in caring for the more than 17,000 COFA migrants in Hawai‘i, who were promised care and services by the federal government,” said Rep. Gabbard. “This legislation will relieve much of this burden by increasing federal funding and resources for Hawai‘i to deliver needed healthcare, education, social, public safety and other services to COFA migrants who call Hawai‘i home.”

“The benefits to the United States, from the Compacts and the presence of citizens from the Freely Associated States are without question,” Rep. Colleen Hanabusa (D-Hawai‘i) said. “Hawai‘i is home to more than 17,000 FAS citizens and state and county governments spend about $100 million a year to provide healthcare, education and other government services. However, the federal government reimburses about $.16 for every dollar. Mahalo, Congresswoman Bordallo, for introducing this measure and thank you to our co-sponsors, Congresswoman Gabbard and Congressman Sablan for supporting this common sense solution to help our local governments pay for services to support these communities.”

“The U.S. Pacific insular areas should not be saddled with an unfair share of our nation’s foreign policy costs,” Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan (D-NMI) said. “For that reason, I join with my colleagues from Guam and Hawai‘i to introduce the Compact Impact Relief Act. As the only Micronesian in Congress, I also want to be sure that when our friends and neighbors from the Freely Associated States decide to make their home in one of the U.S. islands, they know they are welcome and not a financial burden. The Compact Impact Relief Act will help achieve both of these goals. I thank Congresswoman Bordallo for her leadership.”

Overview of the Compact Impact Relief Act: