HPD Seeking Kona Woman on Outstanding Warrant
January 10, 2018, 2:47 PM HST
The Area II Special Enforcement Unit of the Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tiara Kolowena, aka Tiara Baker, a 54-year-old Kona District resident.
She is wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest and questioning relative to multiple financial crimes in the Kona District.
Kolowena is described as 5-feet-7-inches, approximately 200 pounds, local female, medium complexion with black and gray hair.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten or Officer Chandler Nacino at (808) 936-5171 or (808) 326-4646.
This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.