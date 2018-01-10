Hawai‘i Island DUI Arrests Increase by 4.4% in 2017

The Hawai‘i Island Policed Department has released the DUI stats for the year 2017, revealing that there were 1,160 DUI arrests compared with 1,111 in 2016, an increase of 4.4%.

There were 220 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were involved in traffic accidents in 2017, compared with 265 in 2016, a decrease of 17%.

There were 72 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were under the age of 21 in 2017, compared with 77 in 2016, a decrease of 6.5%

In 2017, there were 1,362 major accidents compared with 1,443 in 2016, a decrease of 5.6%.

ln 2017, there were 30 fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 27 fatal crashes (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities recorded in 2016. This represents an increase of 11.1%.

Impairment was a factor in 13 fatalities in 2017. Of those, two involved alcohol only, seven involved drugs only, and four involved both alcohol and drugs. (Totals may increase due to pending toxicology reports).

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide