First Hawaiian CFO to Leave the Company

First Hawaiian Inc. and First Hawaiian Bank Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Michael Ching will be leaving the company. His last day of employment will be Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. He will continue to assist the company on a consulting basis. Effective Thursday, Feb. 1, President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Yeaman will serve as acting CFO as the company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Ching joined the company in June 2015 and played an important role in FHB’s transition from a wholly owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas to a publicly traded company with First Hawaiian Inc.’s initial public offering (IPO) in August of 2016.

“Mike has played an integral role at First Hawaiian—we will miss his expertise, great sense of humor and collaborative nature,” said FHB Chairman and CEO Bob Harrison. “We would like to thank Mike for his contributions and wish him well.”

“It’s been exciting to be a part of First Hawaiian’s journey over the last two and a half years, especially the work and development that went into the execution of the company’s successful IPO,” said Ching. “I am looking forward to applying the experience I have gained in this process as I take on my next exciting venture. Leaving the bank will be very difficult, and I wish the best for all of my FHB colleagues who have been like family.”