North Kona Water Restriction Downgraded to Voluntary Conservation

The 25% mandatory North Kona Water Restriction that has been in effect since January of last year was officially downgraded to 10% Voluntary Water Conservation on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

The Keōpū Deepwell, which had been repaired on Dec. 22, 2017, is fully operational and has been working reliably over the past several weeks.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply said it is confident that the water needs of the community will be met with the 10% voluntary conservation in effect and will continue to monitor the water system and make adjustments as necessary.

The department would sincerely like to acknowledge the community’s efforts to reduce their water usage throughout the water restriction.

Customers are encouraged to use water efficiently and wisely, and to not waste water.

For tips on how you can conserve water, go online, call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours or email dws@hawaiidws.org. For after hour emergencies, call (808) 961-8790.