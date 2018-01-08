Volunteers Sought for Ocean Count of Whales

Now in its 23rd year, Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is looking for volunteers for the 2018 Sanctuary Ocean Count. Volunteers count whales and record their behaviors from more than 60 shore sites on the islands of Hawai‘i, O‘ahu and Kaua‘i.

The Sanctuary Ocean Count will be held on Saturdays Jan. 27, Feb. 24, and March 31, 2018, at selected sites from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Through ocean count, the public can learn about humpback whale population, distribution, and behavioral trends while being involved in a volunteer monitoring effort.

Interested volunteers may register online. Additional information is available on the sanctuary’s website or volunteers may call (808 )725-5923 (Hawai‘i Isaldn and O‘ahu) and (808) 246-2860 for Kaua‘i.

Volunteers are required to register prior to participating. Registration will close one week prior to the event date.