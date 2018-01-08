Puna District Crime Report: Dec. 1–31, 2017

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna Community Police responded to 19 burglaries, two robberies, seven vehicle thefts and nine vehicle break-ins in the Puna District in December 2017.

Of the seven vehicles reported stolen, two had been recovered at the time of this publication.

The complete list of locations affected and date in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

19 BURGLARIES

On Dec. 3, victim reported that suspects entered the victims residence on Volcano Road in Mt. View and removed miscellaneous dining items. On Dec. 3, victim reported that suspects entered the victims residence on O‘oa‘a Road in Mt. View and remove household and power tool items . On Dec. 4, victim reported that suspects entered the victims residence on Makamae Street in Pāhoa and removed miscellaneous household and consumable items. On Dec. 6, victim reported that suspects entered the victims residence on Kokokahi Street in Mt. View and removed miscellaneous items. On Dec. 7, victim reported that suspects entered the victims residence on Awela Street in Mt. View and removed miscellaneous items. On Dec. 9, victim reported that suspect entered the victims residence on Volcano Road in Volcano and removed personal items from within. On Dec. 9, victim reported that suspects entered the victims residence on Kukane Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park and removed miscellaneous items from within. On Dec.11, victim reported that suspects entered the victims residence on 29th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park and removed items. All items were located in an abandoned house and returned to the owner. On Dec. 12, victim reported that suspects entered the victims residence on Akala Street in Pāhoa and damaged items within. On Dec.14, victim reported that suspects entered the victims residence on Ilima Street in Ainaloa and removed electronic items within. On Dec. 16, the victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims residence on Anae Street in Hawaiian Shores. It is unknown at this time if anything was taken. On Dec. 18, the victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims residence on Kahukai Street in Leilani Estates and assaulted the victim. On Dec. 21, the victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims residence on Forest Road in Nanawale Estates and removed musical instruments and equipment, Items of identification, electronics, power tools, miscellaneous tools, lawn maintenance equipment, jewelry, home equipment and other miscellaneous items. On Dec. 22, the victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims residence on Kalapana Beach Haven Road in Kalapana and removed electronics and kitchenware. On Dec. 22, the victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims residence on Mayzee Road in Nanawale and removed electronics, medication, jewelry and other miscellaneous items. On Dec.27, the victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims residence on Duff Lane in Nanawale and removed electronics, items of identification and other miscellaneous items. On Dec. 28, the victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims residence on South Kulani Road in Mt. View and removed electronics. On Dec. 31, the victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims residence on 18th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park and removed power tools, home equipment and yard maintenance equipment. On Dec. 31, the victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims residence on Naia Street in Eden Roc and removed power tools, appliances, electronics, building material and other miscellaneous items.

2 ROBBERIES

On Dec. 17, victim reported that a suspects approached his vehicle while victim was seated within and demanded items from the victim while pointing a gun at the victim. The victim drove away from the scene and no items were taken and no injuries were sustained. On Dec. 29, the victim reported that while riding his bicycle on Government Beach Road in Hawaiian Shores the suspect threw the him off of the bicycle and took it. Patrol officers conducted checks in the area and were able to locate and apprehend the suspect.

7 VEHICLE THEFTS

On Dec. 1, victim reported that suspects removed victims vehicle from the 18th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park. On Dec. 2, victim reported that suspects removed victims vehicle from Malolo Street in Hawaiian Beaches. On Dec.10, victim reported that suspects removed victims vehicle from Kahukai and Plumeria Street in Mt. View. On Dec. 26, victim reported that suspects removed victims vehicle from Leialoha Drive in Ainaloa. On Dec. 23, victim reported that the suspect(s) removed the victim’s silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck from a business parking lot on Highway 11 in Kurtistown. On Dec. 29, victim reported that the suspect(s) removed the victim’s Mazda van from the victim’s residence on Anae Street in Hawaiian Shores. Vehicle has since been recovered. On Dec. 29, victim reported that the suspect(s) removed the victims Nissan SUV from the victim’s residence on 39th Avenue in Orchidland. Vehicle has since been recovered.

9 VEHICLE BREAK-INS

On Dec. 4, victim reported that suspect entered the vehicle parked at Kehena Beach in Kalapana. On Dec. 6, victim reported that suspects entered vehicle parked at Kupuna Street in Nanawale and removed miscellaneous items from within. On Dec. 8, victim reported that a suspect entered the vehicle on Amauamau Road in Volcano and removed a car stereo from within. On Dec. 14, victim reported that suspects entered the vehicle at the residence of Kealawaa Place in Pāhoa and removed tool items from within. On Dec.14, victim reported that a suspect entered the vehicle parked on 18th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park and removed miscellaneous items from within. On Dec. 17, victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims vehicle on Highway 137 in Kapoho and struck the victim. Nothing was removed. On Dec. 23, victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims vehicle on Hilonani Drive in Ainaloa. Nothing was removed. On Dec. 26, victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims vehicle on Government Beach Road in Kapoho and removed electronics, currency, items of identification and other miscellaneous items. On Dec. 27, victim reported that suspect(s) entered the victims vehicle on Duff Lane in Nanawale and removed electronics and sporting equipment.

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 20-year-old Puna man in connection with a terroristic threatening incident involving a firearm.

At 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2017, officers were called to an address on 37th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. Police determined that follow-ing an argument, a male suspect pointed a handgun at an 18 year-old man at the residence. The suspect, 20-year-old Eric Wilson Jr., of Puna, fled from the scene in a v-hicle after the confrontation. No physical injuries were reported.

At 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 11, an officer assigned to the department’s Special Enforcement Unit arrested Wilson at the Hilo courthouse without incident. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while investigators continued the investigation. About an hour later, patrol officers located the suspect’s vehicle at a Ala Heiau Road residence in Keaʻau. A search warrant was later served on the suspect’s vehicle where a handgun and ammunition was recovered.

At 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, police charged Wilson with one count each of first-degree terroristic threatening, ownership (of a firearm) prohibited, possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep a pistol, and place to keep ammunition. Wilson remains in police custody at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $610,000 bail pending his initial Court appearance scheduled for Dec. 13 in South Hilo District Court.

