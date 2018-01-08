HPD Searching for Missing Hilo Man

HPD Searching for Missing Hilo ManJanuary 8, 2018, 3:40 PM HST (Updated January 8, 2018, 3:58 PM) · 0 Comments
The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 43-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing.
Jarrod Agasa is described as a local male, about 5-feet-6-inches, weighing 170 pounds with short, straight black hair and brown eyes.
Agasa was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in the Hilo area and may be operating a grey 2017 Toyota Camry bearing license plate ZGA 810.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.