AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Searching for Missing Hilo Man

By Big Island Now
January 8, 2018, 3:40 PM HST (Updated January 8, 2018, 3:58 PM) · 0 Comments
×

Jarrod Agasa. HPD photo.

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 43-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing.

Jarrod Agasa is described as a local male, about 5-feet-6-inches, weighing 170 pounds with short, straight black hair and brown eyes.

Agasa was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in the Hilo area and may be operating a grey 2017 Toyota Camry bearing license plate ZGA 810.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD