HPD Searching for Missing Hilo Man

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 43-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing.

Jarrod Agasa is described as a local male, about 5-feet-6-inches, weighing 170 pounds with short, straight black hair and brown eyes.

Agasa was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in the Hilo area and may be operating a grey 2017 Toyota Camry bearing license plate ZGA 810.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.