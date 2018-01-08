Hawaiian Airlines Adding New Flights

Hawaiian Airlines announced it will begin daily non-stop flights between Long Beach (LGB) and Honolulu (HNL) this summer, offering Southern California travelers another convenient option for direct service to Hawai‘i. The new route, being inaugurated Thursday, May 31, 2018, out of Honolulu on Hawaiian’s new Airbus A321neo aircraft, complements the carrier’s popular daily flights at nearby Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

“Long Beach is a perfect gateway for travelers in Los Angeles and Orange County to ease into their Hawaiian vacation,” said Hawaiian’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer Peter Ingram. “We look forward to welcoming our guests onboard, where they will enjoy our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality in the comfort of our newest aircraft.”

Starting Friday, June 1, Hawaiian’s Flight 69 will depart Long Beach at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in Honolulu at 11:40 a.m., giving travelers the afternoon to explore O‘ahu or connect to a neighbor island. The return flight, HA 70, departs Honolulu at 12:30 p.m. and arrives in Long Beach at 9 p.m.

Hawaiian, Hawai‘i’s largest and longest-serving carrier, is deploying a new fleet of narrow-body A321neo aircraft to provide U.S. West Coast guests non-stop flights to more islands.

The airline today is celebrating its first scheduled A321neo flight, between Kahului (OGG) on Maui and Oakland (OAK), as it prepares for service between Portland (PDX) and OGG on Thursday, Jan. 18, followed by flights between OAK and Līhu‘e (LIH) on Kaua‘i on Wednesday, April 11, and LAX to KOA on the Island of Hawai‘i in the summer.

The mid-range A321neo aircraft complement Hawaiian’s fleet of wide-body aircraft currently used for service between Hawai‘i and 11 U.S. gateway cities, along with 10 international destinations. Hawaiian’s 189-passenger A321neo includes 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 extra comfort premium economy seats, and 129 economy seats. Flights will include complimentary meals and guests will have access to wireless streaming in-flight entertainment, USB outlets and additional overhead stowage space.