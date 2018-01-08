Hawai‘i Island Gas Prices Increases 15 Cents Per Gallon

The average retail gasoline prices on Hawai‘i Island has raised 15 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.59 a gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.48 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Honolulu during the past week, prices yesterday were 21.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 11.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 8 in Honolulu have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.91 per gallon in 2017

$2.52 per gallon in 2016

$3.34 per gallon in 2015

$3.86 per gallon in 2014

$3.95 per gallon in 2013.

Areas near the Big Island and their current gas price climate:

Honolulu – $3.12 per gallon, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12 per gallon.

Oakland – $3.14 per gallon, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10 per gallon.

San Francisco – $3.27 per gallon, up 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23 per gallon.

“As unseasonable cold finally breaks across the country, what may not break as quickly as the unseasonably high gas prices,” said head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy Patrick DeHaan. “Prices at the pump are higher than they were nearly all of last summer, mainly because oil prices remain high and due to the extreme cold weather that caused some snafus at refiners. Inventories of refined products have seen an impressive build in the last week, and there’s a strong likelihood that we may soon begin to see the national average falling toward the end of the month. I must caution motorists, however, that any downturn would likely be short-lived as gas prices typically begin moving higher after the sweetness of Valentines Day has worn off as refiners begin maintenance and the long road to summer gasoline begins.”

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms.