106 Die on Hawai‘i Roads in 2017

Preliminary reports by The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) show that 106 people died on Hawai‘i roads in 2017.

On Hawai‘i Island, there were 35 fatalities in 2017 compared with 32 in 2016.

Traffic fatality data shows a total of 106 traffic-related deaths as a result of 95 crashes in 2017 compared to 120 traffic-related deaths as a result of 106 crashes in 2016.

“Although we are grateful to the public for helping to reduce the overall number of traffic fatalities from 120 in 2016 to 106 in 2017, we are still asking everyone to maintain an increased awareness of the avoidable activities that can contribute to motor vehicle crashes and deaths,” said HDOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen.

“Taking responsibility by eliminating behaviors such as drunk and drugged driving, speeding, and driving distracted can make a difference in the number of roadway users—your loved ones and friends—that fall victim to motor vehicle crashes,” the deputy director continued.

HDOT is encouraged by the fact pedestrian fatalities dropped in every county and overall were reduced from 32 in 2016 to 14 in 2017, which is a 56% improvement statewide.

O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i all experienced at least 19% fewer fatalities in 2017, with the City & County of Honolulu showing a big improvement with 11 fewer overall fatalities in 2017 versus 2016.

HDOT’s goal for 2018 is to reduce the number of traffic-related deaths to 80 or fewer towards an ultimate goal of zero deaths on Hawai‘i roadways.

Drivers, pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists are encouraged to visit the HDOT Safe Communities page and the Hawai‘i Strategic Highway Safety Plan website to learn more about simple measures they can take to ensure their own safety and the safety of their families and friends.

The preliminary traffic fatality numbers for 2017 may change based on the outcome of recent motor vehicle crashes. If the fatality numbers do change, HDOT will issue an update.

Motor Vehicle Fatality Counts

To be considered a motor vehicle fatality in the state of Hawai‘i, the fatal crash must involve a motor vehicle traveling on a traffic way customarily open to the public and must result in a death of at least one person (occupant of a vehicle or a non-motorist) within 30 days of the crash.

Traffic Fatality Data from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2017

Motor Vehicle Occupants Pedestrians Motorcycle, Moped,

Motor Vehicle Occupants Pedestrians Motorcycle, Moped,

Scooter Operators Bicyclists ATVOperators TOTAL Hawai'i County 24 2 5- m/c1 – moped* 0- scooter Total – 6* 3 0 35 C&C of Honolulu 20 11 8- m/c4 – moped 1- scooter Total – 13 3 0 35 Maui County 10 1 5 – m/c0 – moped 1 – scooter Total – 6 0 0 17 Kaua'i County 6 0 0 – m/c0 – moped 0 – scooter Total – 0 0 0 6 TOTAL 60 14 25 * 6 1 106

*indicates 1 motorized bicycle

Traffic Fatality Data from Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2016