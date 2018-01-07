Rep. Todd to Host Community Meeting and Meal

Rep. Chris Todd will host a community meeting and meal on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waiakea High School cafeteria located at 155 West Kawili St. in Hilo.

House District 2 Rep. Todd will discuss his legislative priorities for the 2018 session and will hear public concerns.

The event will allow community members to ask questions and voice their concerns with Rep. Todd.

Rep. Todd’s House District 2 covers Keaukaha, parts of Hilo, Pana‘ewa and Waiakea.

Chili and rice, as well as beverages, will be provided.