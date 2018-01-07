January 07, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Locally breezy trade winds will continue into Monday before a weak front approaching the islands from the northwest produces lighter winds from Monday night through early Wednesday. Trade showers will fall mainly along windward areas. Expect an increase in clouds and showers starting Tuesday night ahead of the front, especially over Kauai and Oahu. This front will eventually dissipate by late Wednesday, with moderate northeast winds over the western two- thirds of the state Wednesday night. A new area of high pressure is expected to build in east over the islands later this week, producing light northeast to east winds and drier conditions from Thursday through Friday.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.