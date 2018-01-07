January 07, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday January 13: The current west-northwest swell will peak tonight, keeping surf below advisory levels for the north and west facing shores. The swell will then gradually subside Sunday into Monday. A larger long period west- northwest swell if forecast to start building Tuesday and peak Thursday or Thursday night. This swell will likely produce advisory- level surf along north and west facing shores from Tuesday night into Friday, with peak surf heights approaching warning levels. An even larger long period northwest swell is then forecast to peak Friday night or Saturday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of ENE wind swell and NW ground swell

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Head high WNW ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

