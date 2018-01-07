Hospice of Hilo Changes Name

As of Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, Hospice of Hilo has changed its name to Hawai‘i Care Choices.

“Every person’s path through illness is unique,” said CEO Brenda S. Ho. “Our new name reflects that fact that we offer care options, solutions and support long before a patient would need hospice services.”

The year 2018 marks 35 years of service for Hospice of Hilo to the East Hawai‘i community. In the last five years, the organization has grown to add a 12-bed inpatient facility and a community-based palliative care program, named Kupu Care, to its support choices.

“Changing our name after 35 years is a big step, but we feel it is important that the organization’s name accurately communicate what we offer,” Ho stated. “The services have always reached more than just Hilo and have encompassed more than hospice care for many years, it’s time the name matches what we do, and Hawai‘i Care Choices does just that.”

Kupu Care made a significant difference in the lives of over 100 people in 2016, seeing an 87% reduction in emergency room visits, an 82% decrease in hospital admission rates and a 77% decrease in ICU days when compared to their experience before palliative support.

“The nurse visited me at home, taught me about my illness and how I could feel better,” reported a Kupu patient with congestive heart failure. “Now I can play with my grandson again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawai‘i Care Choices’ new continuum of care approach means a patient or family member can contact the organization for guidance, and be connected to the right care at the right time for their needs and values.

“For those diagnosed with a serious illness and still receiving curative treatment, palliative care can help maintain comfort and reduce the need for hospital services,” explained Ho. “Hospice care is vital support for individuals when a cure is beyond reach and bereavement care is available for those in the grieving process.”

This coordinated system of care through a team of nurses, social workers, spiritual counselors, and providers is dedicated to the belief that quality of life matters.

For more information visit Hawai‘i Care Choices website or call (808) 969-1733.