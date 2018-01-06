January 06, 2018 Weather Forecast

January 06, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 6, 2018, 3:00 AM HST (Updated January 6, 2018, 3:00 AM) · 0 Comments
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 61. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Clear, with a low around 62. East wind 11 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Looking Ahead
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through Monday, with lighter winds from Tuesday into mid-week as a weak front approaches the islands from the northwest. A mostly dry weather pattern will persist through Saturday, with brief windward showers. An increase in low-level moisture moving in from the east will bring more windward showers from Sunday into early next week, but most leeward areas should remain dry.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov