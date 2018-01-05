Sen. Hirono Announces New Senior Leadership Team

Hawai‘i Sen. Mazie K. Hirono announced that Alan Yamamoto will serve as her chief of staff based in Hawai‘i, and Coti-Lynne Haia will serve as her deputy chief of staff in Washington, D.C.

Yamamoto, who has served as Sen. Hirono’s state director since April 2013, has over 19 years of Congressional experience in Hawai‘i and Washington, D.C. He previously served in the Office of Sen. Daniel K. Inouye and has years of executive experience in Hawai‘i’s private sector. A resident of Kailua, Yamamoto is a graduate of Punahou School and Claremont McKenna College.

Haia, who most recently served as the Washington, D.C. bureau chief for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, has over five years of Congressional experience in the Offices of Sens. Hirono and Inouye. Prior to her time in Washington, D.C., she served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for the City and County of Honolulu. Originally from Mililani, Haia is a graduate of Punahou School, Gonzaga University and the William S. Richardson School of Law, and splits her time between Waimanalo and Washington, D.C.

“I look forward to working with Alan and Coti in their new roles as we continue to fight for and serve the people of Hawai‘i,” Sen. Hirono said.