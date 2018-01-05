PBS Hawai‘i Adds New Global Affairs Program

A new global affairs interview program has been added to PBS Hawai‘i’s broadcast schedule, featuring acclaimed journalist and war correspondent Christiane Amanpour.

The half-hour program, Amanpour on PBS, will run on weeknights. This follows PBS’ decision to terminate distribution of programs with interviewer Charlie Rose, who was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.

The PBS national organization announced it will distribute this CNN International program on an interim basis, and is finalizing plans for a second public affairs program to air at 11:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger says Amanpour on PBS features conversations with international leaders and decision-makers, and “adds to the long tradition of public affairs programming that has been a hallmark of public media for decades.”

Amanpour, who is CNN’s Chief International Correspondent, has earned every major television journalism award, including 11 news and documentary Emmy Awards, four Peabody Awards, two George Awards, three duPont-Columbia Awards and the Courage in Journalism Award.