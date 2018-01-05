Pacific Resiliency Fellowship Program Launches

Hawai‘i’s leading conservation and youth education organization, Kupu, has announced that it will be launching the Pacific Resiliency Fellows (PRF) program in April 2018. The new fellowship program will target early- to mid-career conservation and sustainability professionals across the Pacific region, and will provide mentorship, networking, field-based learning, professional development training and opportunities.

“We are looking forward to supporting the growth of a culture of conservation and sustainability through the Pacific Resiliency Fellows program,” said Kupu CEO John Leong. “By engaging, empowering and connecting the next generation of community leaders, we can better protect our environment and enable those who are building more sustainable and resilient communities in Hawai‘i and across the Pacific.”

The nine-month PRF program will take place from April through December 2018, with two 10-day trainings and meetings in Hawai‘i in July and December. The program will also include ongoing online curriculum and mentorship that will address sustainability and natural resource management challenges and solutions, identify individual community and organizational needs, and develop leadership style and skills. Fellows will also receive strategic communication training, tailored mentorship, and guidance in developing individualized action plans to support their organizations’ work in their communities.

“The purpose of this program is to build capacity within tomorrow’s leaders,” added Leong. “We are creating a space where the Pacific Resiliency Fellows can better connect and learn from each other, and from seasoned professionals, community leaders and kūpuna in Hawai‘i, to help them resolve various resiliency issues within their own communities.”

Kupu will select up to 14 fellows from Hawai‘i, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau and Rapa Nui for the inaugural class of Pacific Resiliency Fellows. Applicants may be in the early to middle stages of their careers in environmental stewardship, conservation or sustainability. They must showcase aptitude and experience in their respective fields, leadership potential and a desire and commitment to make positive changes in their community and the world.

Tuition for the program is $2,500 to cover travel and program costs. Scholarships may be available if the applicant or her/his organization is unable to cover tuition costs.

Applications are available online. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 1, 2018. Selected Pacific Resiliency Fellows will be notified by Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

The Pacific Resiliency Fellows program is a legacy initiative of the 2016 International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress. Program sponsors include Hau‘oli Mau Loa Foundation, Harold K.L. Castle Foundation and the U.S. Forest Service.