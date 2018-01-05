Kona Coast Properties to Be Auctioned Off

Three oceanfront properties located on the Big Island will sell to the highest bidders without reserve this month through leading global auction firm Concierge Auctions.

The first offering is a penthouse condo located within the exclusive Waikoloa Beach Resort on the Kohala Coast, with panoramic views of the ‘Anaeho‘omalu Bay and Hualalai Volcano. Further down the west coast in Kailua-Kona, the second and third offerings include an oceanfront estate and adjacent buildable lot, selling separately or collectively.

69-1000 Kolea Kai Villa 7F – Kona Coast (Auction Date: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

A furnished penthouse condo located within Hawai‘i’s exclusive beachfront community in the Waikoloa Beach Resort, this retreat is comprised of a chef’s kitchen with a wine cooler, granite countertops and custom cabinetry; a master sanctuary offering lānai access, vaulted ceilings, skylights, nine-foot retractable pocket doors and an elevator connecting multiple levels of the condo. The property also comes equipped with an outdoor kitchen and living room, boasting panoramic views of the ‘Anaeho‘omalu Bay and Hualalai Volcano.

Previously listed for $2.35 million, the retreat will sell in cooperation with Johnny McElree of Hawai‘i Luxury Listings LLC.

Hale ‘Ohia Kai – Kailua Kona (Auction Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

Overlooking the Hōlualoa Bay at 77-230 Ke ‘Alohi Kai Place, this oceanfront estate includes a chef’s kitchen offering a large island, glass counter stove, wine fridge and custom cabinetry; a master sanctuary boasting panoramic ocean views, a spa bath, an infinity edge Jacuzzi tub and an expansive walk-in closet and dressing room; three en-suite, resort-style guest rooms; and an enormous entertainment lānai. Additional interior details include custom woodwork, local ‘Ohia hardwood, sliding glass-paneled walls, vaulted ceilings and stone tile floors. Outside, the property comes equipped with an elevated pool and hot tub; lush courtyard; mature, tropical landscaping; and a pond.

Previously listed for $3.887 million, the estate will sell in cooperation with Carrie Nicholson and Randy Ripley of Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers.

77-234 Ke ‘Alohi Kai Place – Kailua Kona (Auction Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018)

Located within Hawai‘i’s famous Ke ‘Alohi Kai gated community and selling separately or collectively with Hale ‘Ohia Kai, this buildable lot is set on .36 acres of oceanfront land, offering pristine views of Hōlualoa Bay and the area’s lush landscape.

Previously listed for $987,000, the property will sell in cooperation with Carrie Nicholson and Randy Ripley of Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers.