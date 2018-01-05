January 05, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through Monday, with lighter winds possible Tuesday into midweek as a weak front approaches. A mostly dry weather pattern will continue today, with isolated windward showers. An increase in low-level moisture will bring more windward showers by the end of the weekend and early next week, but most leeward areas will remain dry.

Hilo

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Puna

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.