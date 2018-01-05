January 05, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday January 11: A west-northwest swell is due in Friday night and Saturday. However, due to the swell’s westerly component, some of the energy will be blocked by Kauai and may not reach Oahu’s north and west shores, so a high surf advisory is not likely at this time for Oahu. A possible northeast swell could bring an increase to east facing shores Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Small background surf will continue along south facing shores, though some exposed areas may pick up some wrapping west-northwest swell over the weekend. A larger northwest swell is forecast to fill in Tuesday night and Wednesday for likely advisory, but possible warning level surf for north and west shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

