HPD Seeking Suspect in Puna Stabbing Incident

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Hilo man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a stabbing incident in Puna on New Year’s morning.

At 7:45 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, a Nevada man visiting relatives on Hawaiʻi Island was taken by private vehicle to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room after being assaulted in the Ainaloa Subdivision.

The 25-year-old victim reported to police that during the early morning hours of Jan. 1, he and a group of people were on King Kamehameha Drive when he got into an altercation with one of the males in the group. As a result, the victim sustained stab wounds and a fractured skull. He was treated for a fractured skull, a cut to his face and a stab wound to his upper back and was later released from the Hilo Medical Center.

The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Travis Nakashima. He is described as Micronesian, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation that has been classified as second-degree assault.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.