HFS FCU Announces Scholarship Program

Applications are now being accepted for HFS Federal Credit Union’s 2018 scholarship program. The scholarship program was created as a means to support Big Island students in achieving their goals of higher education and making college more affordable for local students.

This year, HFS FCU will award seven $2,500 scholarships totaling $17,500 to graduating Big Island high school seniors.

HFS student members in good standing with a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA who will pursue their education full-time at an accredited 2- or 4-year vocational-technical school, college or university in the 2018-19 academic year are encouraged to apply. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on a variety of criteria, including their academic performance, achievements, community service and financial need.

To apply students may download the application, pick one up at any HFS FCU branch location island-wide or inquire with their high school counselors. Completed applications with supporting documents must be turned into the Credit Union or postmarked no later than Feb. 28, 2018.

About HFS Federal Credit Union

HFS Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union on the Big Island, serving over 48,500 members from six locations islandwide. HFS FCU has supported the Big Island community for over 80 years, holding onto the same sense of ‘ohana (family) with a deep desire to help those in its communities to succeed and grow. Membership is open to all who live, work, worship, attends school, volunteers or participated in associations headquartered on the island of Hawai‘i.

For more information about HFS FCU, call (808) 930-1400