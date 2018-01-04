Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board Chair

In 2018, the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce begins with new board leadership. With a move to Honolulu, Matthew Grauso steps down as board chair. Next in line, J. Porter DeVries moves from chair-elect to the board chair position.

“It is with great excitement that I step into the position of board chair,” said DeVries. “This year marks the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce’s 50th anniversary and whether you have been around for each of those years or only a fraction of them, you know this island has changed significantly in the last 50 years and it will continue to change. So it is our collective responsibility to ensure future changes serve our community well and protect the unique spirit of the Kona-Kohala region. By connecting the business community and advocating for its interests, KKCC helps businesses grow and our community prosper.”

DeVries is the lead attorney at DeVries & Associates P.C., which has offices in Kona and Honolulu. The firm’s mission is to provide exceptional services that improve the economy and communities of Hawai‘i.

“We thank Mr. Grauso for his service to our organization and wish him the best with future endeavors,” stated KKCC Executive Director Wendy Laros. “We are confident in Mr. DeVries’ leadership skills as he has served as the Economic Development Committee chair, a board member and most recently chair-elect of the board of directors for the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce. Porter’s qualifications and experience make him well-suited to lead our organization as we celebrate a half-century of business advocacy while shaping the future vision for the next 50 years.”

ABOUT Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce

Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization with over 500 business members representing small-to-large businesses and organizations in a wide range of local industries. KKCC exists to provide leadership and advocacy for a successful business environment in West Hawai‘i.

For more information, contact the chamber at (808) 329-1758 or email info@kona-kohala.com.