HPD Arrests 25 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Monday through Sunday, Dec. 25, through 31, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

In 2017, there were 1,160 DUI arrests compared with 1,111 during the same period in 2016, an increase of 4.4%.

There were 1,362 major accidents in 2017 compared with 1,443 during the same period in 2016, a decrease of 5.6%.

In 2017, there were 30 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 27 fatal crashes (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time in 2016. This represents an increase 11.1% for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.