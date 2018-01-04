Golf Tournament Raises $20,000 for Hospice of Kona

More than 65 amateur golfers turned their passion for the game into a generous fundraising opportunity by participating in last month’s Hospice of Kona Memorial Golf Tournament.

The event, held at the The Club at Hokuli‘a in Kealakekua, helped to raise $20,000 for Nakamaru Hale, the Hospice of Kona (HOK) residential hospice home.

“It was so wonderful to hear golfers and donors tell me that they were there to support Hospice of Kona,” said the nonprofit’s CEO, Laura Varney. “A huge, heartfelt mahalo to all of the golfers, sponsors, silent auction donors and event chair Judy Alderson for the time, energy and care given to help Nakamaru Hale and Hospice of Kona.”

Each member of the first place team (Danny Matsuoka, Cyndy Urry, Ken Urry and Jay Uyeda), received a $250 gift certificate to La Bourgone Restaurant in Kona. Second place winners (John Bingham, Clark Gustafson, Casey Knowles and Penny Knowles) each received a $100 gift certificate to Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill, also in Kona.

“The support from our community just goes on and on,” said Varney. “Five years-ago Jackie Rey’s owners Paul and Angela Streiter generously created the ‘Caregiver’s Cuisine’ program, in which Jackie Rey’s would deliver dinner for four to the homes of hospice caregivers, so that they could ‘get a night off’ and relax a little. Over the years, hundreds of complimentary meals have been delivered to those who needed some care themselves.”

In addition to the first and second place winners, there were other noteworthy achievements at the tournament:

• Longest drive by a woman: Ipo Tran

• Longest drive by a man: Ho‘en Greenwell

• Longest drive by a woman over 70: Shirley Akana

“In addition to those mentioned previously, we also want to thank The Club at Hokuli‘a managers Darren and Nathan and their staff, and Jerry Anderson and his staff at Anderson Wealth Planning,” said Varney.

About Nakamaru Hale

Nakamaru Hale provides a comforting and compassionate home-like setting for up to five hospice patients who need an alternative to home care. The hale offers respite, transitional or longer-term care during the final months of life. Hospice of Kona’s Health Care team works closely with the patient, family and doctors as they develop a customized plan to care for physical, emotional, spiritual and social needs.