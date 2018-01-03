January 03, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Synopsis

The dry trade wind pattern in place will hold through the second half of the week as high pressure prevails over the region. A slight increase in moisture over the upcoming weekend may translate to better windward shower coverage with moderate to breezy trades continuing. A pattern shift is possible next week as a front and upper trough approach the area.

