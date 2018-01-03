January 03, 2018 Surf Forecast

No high surf advisory or warnings. Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest. **Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional slightly overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW ground swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon.

Outlook

Outlook through Wednesday January 10: The northwest that arrived yesterday will continue to subside this morning. The next swell, from the west- northwest, is due in on Friday night and Saturday, and this swell will be slightly bigger than yesterday’s one. However, due to the swell’s westerly component, some of the energy will be blocked by Kauai and may not reach Oahu’s north and west shores. A high surf advisory is not likely at this time for Oahu, but the situation will be monitored closely. As trade winds strengthen, surf along east facing shores will increase as well, but it is not expected to reach advisory level. A small background surf will continue along south facing shores, though some exposed areas may pick up some wrapping west- northwest swell during the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.