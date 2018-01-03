Hawai‘i Sheriff’s Division Statistics for 2017

Hawai‘i Sheriff Division Special Operations Canine Units conducted 72 explosive searches, 55 narcotic searches and 182 customs searches during the calendar year of 2017.

The canine teams work alongside their federal and county counterparts and routinely participate in securing presidential visits, international conferences and events such as the Honolulu Marathon.

Throughout 2017, the Sheriff Division Special Operations Section Fugitive Unit have arrested 1,553 fugitives.

The warrants cleared included 504 Felony Grand Jury Indictments, 121 Parole Violators, 149 Probation Violators, 394 Criminal Warrants and 385 Traffic Warrants.

If any individual believes they may have a warrant that they would like to clear, or has information on any of Hawaii’s most wanted, contact the Sheriff Fugitive Unit at (808) 587-3623.

The public is reminded that sheriffs do not call people about warrants having to do with jury duty. They will never ask for personal information or solicit payment over the phone.

Hawai‘i residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency or the courts.

If you receive a call matching this scam, alert the Sheriff Division by calling (808) 586-1352.