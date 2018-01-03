Community Emergency Response Team Training for East Hawai‘i

The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense is offering Community Response Team (CERT) training for East Hawai‘i residents.

Training includes modules on emergency preparedness, emergency medical response, fire, light search and rescue, incident command organization, disaster psychology, emergency communications and other useful information.

Trainings will be held Saturdays, Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3 and 10. The trainings run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Aupuni Conference Center located at 101 Aupani St. in Hilo.