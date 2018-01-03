16th Annual ‘Art of Aloha’ First Time On the Big Island

The 16th annual Art of Aloha is taking place for the first time on the Big Island this year at Lahaina Galleries in The Shops at Mauna Lani on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, from noon to 3 p.m. This show is free to the public.

Come celebrate Hawaiian-style as with eight artists from around the world. Refreshments and light pūpū will be served.

Featured Artists

Douglas Ball , contemplative realist and former Disney artist

, contemplative realist and former Disney artist Dario Campanile , Roman master and a creative force of extraordinary visionary abstracts and realism

, Roman master and a creative force of extraordinary visionary abstracts and realism Tai Lake , master carver of rare Hawaiian woodwork

, master carver of rare Hawaiian woodwork Matthew Lovein , Raku-fired ceramic specialist and creator of the Wish Keeper

, Raku-fired ceramic specialist and creator of the Wish Keeper Aldo Luongo , Italian Romantic Impressionist, figurative portrait artist

, Italian Romantic Impressionist, figurative portrait artist Larissa Morais , Russian master renowned for her highly-detailed and elegant compositions

, Russian master renowned for her highly-detailed and elegant compositions Andrea Razzauti , Tuscan virtuoso of lush and meticulous landscapes that explode with color

, Tuscan virtuoso of lush and meticulous landscapes that explode with color Lyle Sopel, featured National Geographic precious stone carver

New collections will also be featured by other well-known Lahaina Galleries’ artists.

Artwork from the show will remain in the gallery through mid-February.

Lahaina Galleries is located at 68-1330 Mauna Lani Drive in Waimea.

For more information and to RSVP, email beau@lgimaui.com or call (808) 885-7244.