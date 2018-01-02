Volcano Art Center Presents Jazz in the Forest

Almost Like Being in Love is the theme of the first 2018 Jazz in the Forest concerts at the Volcano Art Center.

Vocalist Binti Bailey and her magical guitarist/synthesizer partner Larry Seyer will join Jean Pierre Thoma and the Jazztones for a collection of love songs from the world over.

The concert will present an evening of classics and unusual numbers to make the audience think about the many emotions that love evokes.

Two concerts will be held on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018. The first concert begins at 4:30 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m.

Refreshments and a light dinner are available and dancing is encouraged.

The charge is $18 for members and $20 for non members of the Art Center.

The Volcano Art Center is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, in Volcano.