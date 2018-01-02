UH Hilo Pharmacy Dean Represents at National Meeting

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy Dean Carolyn Ma was one of 42 leaders nationwide recently selected to advocate interprofessional education (IPE) projects among pharmacy, nursing, occupational therapy/physical therapy, social work and public health in Washington, D.C.

The group gathered at the inaugural Interprofessional Deans Leadership Program (IDLP) in Washington, D.C., from Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, presented by the Academy for Academic Leadership (AAL). Speakers showcased methods and models of interprofessional collaboration to the group, which represented 15 schools that are members of the Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC).

“It was inspiring to see high levels of support at the national level at this groundbreaking event,” Ma said. “Here in Hawai’i, we have recognized the importance of these varied healthcare professions by pulling together to help an overstressed system through collaborative projects and classes. This national trend gives us reinforcement. Ultimately, our efforts will make an impact on patient care outcomes as IPE filters through our healthcare education programs.”

Topics discussed included leadership assessment and self-analysis, collaboration, conflict management and communication, facilitation of institutional and cultural change, strategic thinking and planning, emerging models of healthcare, uses of technology, strategies for working with senior administration, financial management, public relations and ideas for influencing policy.

IPEC plans to continue the dialogue with future meetings in 2018.